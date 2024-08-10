Didn't know which peak Neeraj would reach — Everest or K2: Coach Klaus Bartonietz

PARIS: They share a very sacred bond: Olympic silver medallist Neeraj Chopra and his coach Klaus Bartonietz. Almost like father and son. They spent more than nine months together training and competing. They travelled from one centre to another. Klaus, like a saint, has been guiding Neeraj in his sporting ventures. For the record, the 26-year-old's physio, Ishaan Marwah, is the third member.

Between the men's javelin final and the qualification, Klaus and Marwah tried to keep Neeraj calm. They usually try to keep both the body and the mind active. At the same time, they would not want him to stress about the final. "We tried to keep him calm," said Klaus. What helped was Neeraj was no longer a novice and he knew his body well. "He is experienced and is aware of his body," said Klaus.

The coach also makes as many sacrifices as the athlete. The German, 74, is missing home and would ideally want to spend time with his grandchildren. He, however, has not gone home since last November, just like Neeraj. The German biomechanics specialist doesn't mind living in the shadow of his illustrious ward. He goes incognito most times, content with what he delivers through Neeraj on the field. He is the invisible hand of fate that drives Neeraj's destiny. He meticulously draws up the training routine and also decides the calendar. He keeps him motivated.

The coach was on the sidelines at the Stade de France, just behind where Neeraj began his run on Thursday. There was only one legitimate throw and he was not very happy. But then Olympic silver is Olympic silver. It is a big deal and he felt it must be acknowledged. It's not easy to win a medal at the biggest stage when all your peers breathe down your neck. The pressure of the final is cruel.

The two had come together in the later part of 2019, when Neeraj was on the verge of breaking down, both mentally and physically. The routine he was following led to an elbow injury that threatened his career.

Klaus is a bit different. He loves to read and keeps to himself most of the time. He speaks in riddles and alludes to history, science, even speaks about quantum mechanics. He hates to brag and is a perfect foil for Neeraj. When it comes to temperament, Klaus is similar to Neeraj. He never cries for recognition. The coach sounded relaxed after the intense javelin throw final.