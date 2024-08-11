Olympic boxing champion Imane Khelif files legal complaint for online harassment against her

PARIS: Olympic boxing champion Imane Khelif has filed a legal complaint in France for online harassment after a rain of criticism and false claims about her sex during the Paris Olympics, her lawyer said Sunday.

Khelif won gold Friday in the women's welterweight division, becoming a new hero in her native Algeria and bringing global attention to women's boxing.

The complaint was filed Friday with a special unit in the Paris prosecutor's office for combating online hate speech, alleging "aggravated cyber-harassment" targeting Khelif, lawyer Nabil Boudi said.

In a statement, he described it as a "misogynist, racist and sexist campaign" against the boxer. It is now up to prosecutors to decide whether to open an investigation.