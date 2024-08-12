High hopes, disappointing return: Indian boxers flatter to deceive at Paris Olympics

Poor show

But when it came to actual competition, the Indians never seemed to have the momentum needed to go deep into the tournament.

With the exception of Nishant, who was denied a podium finish after a contentious result in his quarterfinal, the rest struggled with Borgohan and Zareen unable to overcome formidable opponents, and Amit Panghal (51kg) failing to match his previous form.

Borgohain, Panghal and Nishant needed just two wins to secure medals.

Although Borgohain and Zareen were handed challenging draws, with both encountering formidable opponents in their second rounds.

However, given that they entered as reigning world champions, the two were expected to overcome such challenges or, at the very least, put up a resilient fight.

However, they succumbed rather meekly to their Chinese counterparts.

Zareen, who was considered a potential gold medallist, was markedly off-colour in the second round and later revealed that she had been taking some extreme measures to stay inside the prescribed weight limit, that left her exhausted for actual competition.

She opened her campaign with a scrappy win and then lost to Wu Yu in the second round.

Borgohain once again fell to old foe Li Qian, who seems to have the Indian's number, having defeated her in three of their four meetings.

Among the men,.

Panghal looked a pale shadow of his sharp and aggressive self against Zambia's Patrick Chinyemba, who lost in the very next round.

Jaismine Lamboria, who came in after dropping down to 57kg weight class from her more comfortable 60kg division, expectedly lost to Tokyo Olympics silver-medallist Nesthy Petecio.

Nevertheless, Preeti Pawar (54kg) delivered a commendable performance in her bout against reigning world silver-medallist Yeni Marcela Arias.