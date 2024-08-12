U.S. again beats China in Olympic medals table after they tie for gold; France exceeds expectations

PARIS: The contest for most gold medals at the Paris Olympics ended in a 40-40 tie between China and the United States.

But the U.S. topped the medals table with a whopping 126 overall, compared to 91 for China. At the Tokyo Games, the U.S. also edged China in the medal count, finishing with 113 overall and 39 golds, compared to 89 medals with 38 gold for China.

Who was supposed to lead the medal count at the Paris Games?

According to Nielsen’s Gracenote virtual medal-table forecast, which collected results data from big competitions since the Tokyo Games, the top five for overall medals in Paris was going to be as follows: The U.S. (112 overall medals); China (86); Britain (63); France (60) and Australia (54).

The U.S. did top the medals table. However, the U.S. and China both upped their gold and overall medal counts.

Japan proved the virtual predictors wrong by sneaking into third place with 20 golds among its 45 medals.

France and Australia were in the top five as predicted, but the other way around.

Skateboard star Keegan Palmer helped Australia go fourth with 18 golds among 53 medals, while fifth-place France tallied 16 golds among its 64 medals.

Britain got more medals than in Tokyo — 65 to 64 — but had less golds and was seventh overall behind the Netherlands.

Here's a closer look at the some of the nations:

Great haul of China, as team dominates diving

When Cao Yuan defended his title in the men’s 10-meter platform on Saturday, it gave his nation an unprecedented sweep of the diving gold medals.

China won all eight golds handed out at the Olympic Aquatics Centre.

China won five golds in each of shooting, table tennis and weightlifting, with China's victory in the team event in table tennis giving the country its 300th gold in Olympic history.