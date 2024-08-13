'Strongly believe in India's capacity to host Olympics': French president Macron

As India plans to bid for the 2036 Olympic games, French president Macron said that he believes that India has the “capacity” to organise an event like the Olympics.

While talking to JioCinemas, Macron also stated that he is a strong believer of India’s future. He said that the preparation for hosting the Olympics is in itself a fierce competition.

The JioCinema host had asked the French president if India would be able to count the French for help with bidding to host the Olympics and if they were to succeed what would be the learnings that they would like to share.

He also added that many Indians were part of the team that led the preparations and the hosting of Paris 2024 and that if it were possible to transfer all the knowledge and technology with India to better prepare the country then it would be great.

He stressed on the importance of unity and stability of multiple teams in order to organise an event of such scale.

In October 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that India will leave no stone unturned in its efforts to organise the 2036 Olympics. Prior to the Lok Sabha elections the BJP said that if re-elected for the third term, the government will "facilitate the Indian Olympic Association to bid for hosting the Olympic Games in 2036".

India, Saudi Arabia and Qatar are some of the frontrunners that could potentially bid for the Olympics 2036. African Olympic committees chief has stated that Egypt will also bid for 2036 Olympics as well as 2040 Olympics.