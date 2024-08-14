CAS dismisses Vinesh Phogat's appeal for silver medal, IOA expresses disappointment

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has dismissed wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal for a joint silver medal in the 50kg category at the Paris Olympics.
Vinesh had appealed for a joint silver with Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez who had lost to her in the semifinal but was later promoted to the final following the Indian's disqualification for being 100 grams overweight.
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has expressed disappointment at the decision of the sole arbitrator at the CAS to dismiss the appeal.
"The marginal discrepancy of a 100 grams and the resultant consequences has profound impact, not only in terms of Vinesh’s career but also raises serious questions about ambiguous rules and their interpretation," the IOA said.
"The IOA firmly believes that the total disqualification of an athlete for such a weight infraction on the second of two days warrants a deeper examination. Our legal representatives had duly brought this out in their submissions before the Sole Arbitrator," it said.
"The matter involving Vinesh highlights the stringent and, arguably, inhumane regulations that fail to account for the physiological and psychological stresses athletes, particularly female athletes, undergo. It is a stark reminder of the need for more equitable and reasonable standards that prioritize athletes' well-being," the IOA said.
"In light of the order of the CAS, the IOA continues to stand in full support of Ms. Phogat and is exploring further legal options. The IOA is committed to ensuring that Vinesh's case is heard. It will continue to advocate justice and fairness in sports, ensuring that the rights and dignity of athletes and everyone in the sports fold are upheld at all times," the IOA added.
A crushed Vinesh announced her retirement after her disqualification. "Wrestling has won, I have lost," she said.