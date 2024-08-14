CAS dismisses Vinesh Phogat's appeal for silver medal, IOA expresses disappointment

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has dismissed wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal for a joint silver medal in the 50kg category at the Paris Olympics.

Vinesh had appealed for a joint silver with Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez who had lost to her in the semifinal but was later promoted to the final following the Indian's disqualification for being 100 grams overweight.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has expressed disappointment at the decision of the sole arbitrator at the CAS to dismiss the appeal.

"The marginal discrepancy of a 100 grams and the resultant consequences has profound impact, not only in terms of Vinesh’s career but also raises serious questions about ambiguous rules and their interpretation," the IOA said.