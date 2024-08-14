WFI chief Sanjay Singh blames wrestlers’ stir for India’s subpar performance in Paris Olympics 2024

LUCKNOW: With the verdict on Indian wrestling icon Vinesh Phogat's disqualification in Paris Olympic 2024 issue deferred further to August 16, President of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Sanjay Singh said that the wrestling federation wanted the verdict of the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in favour of India since it was country's medal.

Notably, Vinesh was declared disqualified from the entire tournament when she was allegedly found 50 grams above the weight under 50 kg women's final bout at the Paris Olympics.

While interacting with media persons, WFI president Sanjay Singh said that the country could have won six more medals in wrestling alone but due to the "ongoing disturbances and controversies in the sport" during the past months, the country has lost many medals.

"We are hopeful that the CAS verdict will be in our favour. WFI wants the verdict to be in favour of India as it is the country's medal, not someone's personal medal. It will be added to India's medal tally," said Sanjay Singh, a close associate of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh,an accused facing sexual harassment cases of women wrestlers during his tenure as WFI president.

Sanjay added that the category of the sport was chosen by the player personally. Hence, maintaining that weight was solely the player's responsibility. "Gaining and reducing weight at quick intervals takes a toll on the player's body. She was given every facility she asked for, including training with a foreign coach in Hungary," stated Singh.