WFI chief Sanjay Singh blames wrestlers’ stir for India’s subpar performance in Paris Olympics 2024

LUCKNOW: With the verdict on Indian wrestling icon Vinesh Phogat's disqualification in Paris Olympic 2024 issue deferred further to August 16, President of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Sanjay Singh said that the wrestling federation wanted the verdict of the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in favour of India since it was country's medal.
Notably, Vinesh was declared disqualified from the entire tournament when she was allegedly found 50 grams above the weight under 50 kg women's final bout at the Paris Olympics.
While interacting with media persons, WFI president Sanjay Singh said that the country could have won six more medals in wrestling alone but due to the "ongoing disturbances and controversies in the sport" during the past months, the country has lost many medals.
"We are hopeful that the CAS verdict will be in our favour. WFI wants the verdict to be in favour of India as it is the country's medal, not someone's personal medal. It will be added to India's medal tally," said Sanjay Singh, a close associate of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh,an accused facing sexual harassment cases of women wrestlers during his tenure as WFI president.
Sanjay added that the category of the sport was chosen by the player personally. Hence, maintaining that weight was solely the player's responsibility. "Gaining and reducing weight at quick intervals takes a toll on the player's body. She was given every facility she asked for, including training with a foreign coach in Hungary," stated Singh.
Phogat was disqualified on the morning of the finals of women wrestling in 50 kg category. During the weigh in, she was found 100 gm over the limit which led to her disqualification. Vinesh and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had appealed to the CAS against the declaration of her disqualification.
The CAS was supposed to give its verdict over the issue on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 but has now deferred it to August 16. As per a statement issued by IOA, "The CAS ad hoc division president has allowed Hon Dr Annabelle Bennet, the sole arbitrator in Vinesh Phogat Vs United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) matter, an extension until 6 pm (Paris time) on Friday, August 16, 2024."
Notably, of all the six medals won by India at the Paris Olympics 2024, only one was won by wrestler Aman Sehrawat who bagged bronze in men’s 57 kg category.
On August 7, Phogat filed an appeal at CAS to award her silver medal since she had won all her earlier bouts to reach the finals by defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semifinal. Vinesh had to face Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of USA for the gold medal. A day after her disqualification, Vinesh had announced her retirement from wrestling.
CAS, which had set up an ad hoc division in Paris to handle Olympic cases, initially, promised to deliver the verdict before the end of the Olympics on August 11, but extended the deadline to August 13 and further to August 16. However, after Vinesh's disqualification, the entire Indian contingent of IOA and officials came under scanner.
Clearing the air on Sunday, IOA president PT Usha said that weight management of athletes in events like wrestling, boxing, judo and weightlifting lies with the athletes and their coaches. The IOA chief also added that each Indian athlete in Paris had his or her own support team which keep working with the athletes over the years.