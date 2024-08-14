J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk named in cyber-harassment complaint over Algerian boxer

Algerian Olympic champion Imane Khelif has been at the center of a criminal complaint filed with French authorities, alleging “acts of aggravated cyber harassment.” The complaint, confirmed by Khelif’s Paris-based attorney Nabil Boudi, implicates several high-profile figures, including J.K. Rowling and Elon Musk.

The complaint was submitted to the anti-online hatred centre of the Paris public prosecutor’s office. Under French law, the lawsuit was filed against X, or “unknown persons,” allowing the prosecution broad scope to investigate all individuals involved, including those who may have posted under pseudonyms. “J.K. Rowling and Elon Musk are named in the lawsuit, among others,” Nabil Boudi, the Paris-based attorney of Khelif confirmed, adding that former U.S. President Donald Trump could also be scrutinised. “Trump tweeted, so whether or not he is named in our lawsuit, he will inevitably be looked into as part of the prosecution.”

Khelif, who secured the gold medal in the women’s 66-kilogram boxing category at the 2024 Paris Olympics, faced a barrage of online harassment concerning her gender eligibility. Although Khelif was born female and does not identify as transgender or intersex, she was subjected to widespread accusations and abuse, despite the International Olympic Committee’s assertion that “scientifically, this is not a man fighting a woman.”

The online attacks, particularly on X, intensified when prominent figures joined the conversation. J.K. Rowling, to her 14.2 million followers, posted a picture of Khelif's fight against Italian boxer Angela Carini, accusing Khelif of being a man who was “enjoying the distress of a woman he’s just punched in the head.” Elon Musk further fueled the controversy by endorsing a post from swimmer Riley Gaines, which argued that “men don’t belong in women’s sports.” Musk added his agreement, stating, “Absolutely.” Trump also weighed in, sharing a photo of the fight with Carini and vowing, “I will keep men out of women’s sports!”

Despite these allegations, Boudi emphasised that the complaint's primary aim is for the prosecution to investigate all individuals involved, regardless of their public status. “What we’re asking is that the prosecution investigates not only these people but whoever it feels necessary. If the case goes to court, they will stand trial,” he explained.

Although the lawsuit was filed in France, Boudi pointed out that it could have international ramifications, as the French prosecutor’s office for combating online hate speech can request mutual legal assistance from other countries, including the United States.