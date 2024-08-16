From bamboo stick to Olympic javelin gold medal, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem reflects on his past

ISLAMABAD: More than a decade after making a javelin from a bamboo stick in a small village in Pakistan's Punjab province, Arshad Nadeem stunned the world with his Olympic gold medal-winning throw at the Paris Games.

“I made that javelin myself in 2012,” Nadeem told ARY News television as he recalled his early days in a sport that is nowhere near in popularity to what cricket is in Pakistan.

Nadeem has been a sensation in Pakistan since he won gold in Paris on August 8, beating his subcontinental rival Neeraj Chopra of India, who took silver.

The throw has earned Nadeem over USD 1 million - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has promised a sum of 150 million rupees (USD 538,000) and Chief Minister Punjab Mariam Nawaz handed him a check for 100 million rupees (USD 359,000) in his village last Tuesday.

Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah has also promised to give Nadeem 50 million rupees (USD 179,500).

In a cricket-loving country of 250 million, it was no surprise that Nadeem took up the bat and ball sport at a young age. It was only after his elder brother and father suggested that he try his hand at javelin or shot put that Nadeem forgot about cricket.

“(They) told me ‘try shot put or javelin because there’s a chance you might excel in an individual sport rather than team game like cricket,’” Nadeem said.