Olympics 2024: Latest tests show Seine water quality was substandard when Paris mayor took a dip

PARIS: Test results released Friday showed the water quality in the River Seine was slightly below the standards needed to authorize swimming - just as the Paris Olympics start.

Heavy rain during the opening ceremony revived concerns over whether the long-polluted waterway will be clean enough to host swimming competitions since water quality is deeply linked with the weather in the French capital.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo took a highly publicized dip last week in a bid to ease fears. The Seine will be used for marathon swimming and triathlon.

Daily water quality tests measure levels of fecal bacteria known as E. coli. Tests by monitoring group Eau de Paris show that at the Bras Marie, E. coli levels were above the safe limit of 900 colony-forming units per 100 millilitres, determined by European rules on June 17, when the mayor took a dip.