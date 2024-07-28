How shooter Manu Bhaker buried the ghosts of Tokyo to win India's first medal at Paris Olympics

CHATEAUROUX (FRANCE): There she stood, with one hand in her pocket and the other holding the air pistol – her weapon. The hall at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre was rather warm and the air was grave. There were quite a few tense Indian faces in the stands.
Manu Bhaker was in the first Olympic final of her career but she did not fluster. She converted the stage into her own gladiatorial theatre, delivering shot after shot with such precision that the tiny black dot in the centre looked like a big circle. She won India's first medal, bronze, at the Paris Olympics. The gold and silver in the 10m air pistol went to two Koreans.
Hours before the final, her coach Jaspal Rana, who is staying outside the village, was waiting for the shuttle at the Chateauroux railway station. He sat among the audience and there were occasional glances at him from Manu during the gruelling competition. He was smiling and greeting everyone but that was just a facade. On the day she qualified for the final, there were tears in his eyes. This success is as much about him as it is about Manu.
The 22-year-old shooter has matured over the years. She has so much confidence in her ability now that sometimes her words can be construed as smug. But that is how it is for all stars.
Even at this age, she knows that it is not talent that is restraining her from winning an Olympic medal, it’s the mind. “I know my ability and after the early two-three years of one’s care, one need to be taught technique. It’s to, and how, you manipulate your mind.”
She and Jaspal worked on that aspect. Daily meditations became part of their ritual. Playing cello made her relax more.
Curiously, India's quest for gold in Paris began by the side of a river whose name bears an uncanny resemblance to that of the Indian god Indra. The river is called Indre in French.
A lot had been spoken about Manu. As a teen, when her friends were having fun, she was quietly setting records. She was celebrated and became the face of Indian shooting. Winning an Olympic medal was just an inevitability. It was written in her destiny. Talent was not the question, steady mind was.
Pressure at the Olympics is completely different. Manu, at 22, is already seen as a veteran. She had competed at the last Olympics, failed to win a medal, went into a shell, even thought of giving up the sport. That perhaps made her stronger and fortified her resilience. Nothing could hurt her any more.
She drifted away from her coach Rana and it was not until last year that they buried the hatchet and decided to carve out a new destiny. The two combine well and that's the mojo. On Sunday, destiny arrived at their hands in the form of an Olympic medal.