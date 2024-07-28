Karma, Gita and the legend of Manu Bhaker

Karma is what she believes in, more so after the Tokyo Games in 2021 where public criticism caused her to hit the nadir after failing to qualify for the final in all three of her events. “I read a lot of Gita,” she said. Karma is what has transformed her into who she is. It defines her.



“One of the famous quotes is Arjuna’s ‘karma pe dhyan do, aur phal ke chinta mat karo’ (focus on the work but don’t worry about the reward). The same was running through my mind from last night (Saturday when she qualified). I told myself ‘whatever happens, I’ll handle it’. My goal was to give it my best in every shot and not to worry about the outcome.”



Manu and her coach talk about several inspiring and motivating parables, verses, and anecdotes. Training is not just limited to shooting, it’s mental too. She doesn’t believe in getting an external psychologist. “My coach is my psychologist,” she had told this daily before the Olympics.



Just before the final on Sunday, the duo were talking about Abhimanyu – Arjuna’s son. How he knew how to enter the 'chakravyuh' but did not know how to exit. “So we talked about how he knew how to get in but not about getting out. Use your information. Use your knowledge to get into the final. Just do it. Win or you die. So she won,” Rana said.