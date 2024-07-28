Paris Olympics 2024: Jaspal Rana, the coach behind shooter Manu Bhaker's resurgence

CHATEAUROUX: Jaspal Rana did not have an accreditation that allowed him access to the Field of Play (FoP).

He was sitting among the audience but visible to Manu Bhaker. His presence is crucial because he gives her courage. “A look gives me courage,” she said after the bronze at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre on Sunday. Communication was through the eyes. There is a special bonding and the medium is the empty air. “If you believe in someone you just don’t need to talk,” he said. “That happens with any coach and a ward I think.”

Manu started well. At one point, she was second. The final score too seemed tantalisingly close. Just one point led to Manu’s elimination. South Koreans were one, two. Oh Ye Jin won gold with an Olympic record of 243.2 while Kim Yeji settled for silver scoring 241.3. When Manu won the bronze, Jaspal got up from his seat and quietly left the hall. “My job was done so I left,” he would say later.

It is perhaps the moment Jaspal was waiting for. Not for anything, but the way things unfolded after the Tokyo Games, he was left alone, castigated and almost broken. This is his redemption time. He has silenced those who had questioned him after Tokyo. He has answered them in the most fitting way — through results, a bronze at the Olympics. He did not want to brood over spilt milk though he has made references here and there. He did not want the moment of Manu to be diluted.