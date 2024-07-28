From PM Modi to sporting icons, India rejoice Manu Bhaker's historic Olympic medal

NEW DELHI: Ace shooter Manu Bhaker's historic bronze medal in the Paris Olympics was celebrated far and wide across India with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the sports fraternity joining the country in hailing her achievement on Sunday.

A resilient Bhaker became the first Indian woman shooter to claim an Olympic medal by finishing third in the 10m air pistol event, a triumph that opened the country's account in the Paris Games and ended a 12-year wait for its much-hyped shooters.

"A historic medal! Well done, @realmanubhaker, for winning India's FIRST medal at #ParisOlympics2024! Congrats for the Bronze. This success is even more special as she becomes the 1st woman to win a medal in shooting for India. An incredible achievement!" PM Modi tweeted as people rejoiced by bursting crackers in parts of the country.