Home Sport Other

156 failed tests: Dope alarm in Indian sports ahead of Tokyo Olympics

With around eight months to go for the Tokyo Olympics and Indian hopes soaring with a string of impressive performances in various World Championhips this year, there comes a bad news.

Published: 04th December 2019 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Dope Test

For representational purposes

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With around eight months to go for the Tokyo Olympics and Indian hopes soaring with a string of impressive performances in various World Championships this year, there comes bad news. The number of cases of doping involving Indians continues to be alarming. In the last 11 months, there have 156 failed dope tests.

In a list released by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) in possession on this newspaper, bodybuilders are the prime offenders, with 60 positive tests. That’s not an Olympic event, one can say. The worrying part is, even track and field and weightlifting athletes feature near the top of the list. Other than 26 weightlifters, there are 20 athletes whose urine samples contain traces of illegal performance-enhancing substances.

ALSO READ | 156 failed tests: Dope alarm in Indian sports ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Even a relatively dope-free sport like shooting has two offenders in 2019. The National Anti-Doping Agency will up its ante on antidoping measures before the Olympics. Its director-general, Navin Agarwal, felt the number of samples collected ahead of the Olympics will be substantial. For the record, 3814 samples have been collected in 2019 so far.

“We have increased our detection rate and all Olympic- bound athletes will be continuously monitored,” Agarwal said. When woman boxer Neeraj Phogat was caught for the drug ligandrol on Monday, it was thought to be the first instance in India of this drug being used. It emerged on Tuesday that three lifters were guilty of using it in 2019. They got hefty bans, but it shows that Indians are not averse to exploring new avenues in doping.

300 tests to be done
at Khelo India To be on the safe side, authorities have decided to conduct 300 dope tests in the
Khelo India meet to be held in Guwahati in January

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tokyo Olympics Dope tests
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp