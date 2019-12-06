Great work Hyderabad Police, we salute you: Saina Nehwal on encounter

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on Friday lauded the Hyderabad Police after they killed the four accused -- in the brutal gang rape and murder of a young veterinarian -- in an alleged 'encounter'.

"Great work Hyderabad Police...we salute u," tweeted Nehwal.

More than a week after the brutal incident took place in Hyderabad, police shot dead all the four accused in an alleged 'encounter' near Shadnagar town of Telangana's Ranga Reddy district in the wee hours of Friday.

The accused were gunned down when they allegedly tried to snatch weapons from the police and escape. Police sources said they acted in self defence. The accused were taken to the spot by the Cyberabad police for reconstruction of crime scene as part of the investigations.

The gruesome rape and murder had triggered nationwide rage with demands for immediate death penalty for the perpetrators. There have been protests all over the country. Many had demanded that the accused be hanged in public.

Speaking in the Parliament, some MPs even called for lynching of the perpetrators involved in the horrific crime.