Home Sport Other

Great work Hyderabad Police, we salute you: Saina Nehwal on encounter

Indian cricket team and West Indies will be taking on each other in a T20I game on Friday evening at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium.

Published: 06th December 2019 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Indian badminton ace Saina Nehwal

Indian badminton ace Saina Nehwal (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on Friday lauded the Hyderabad Police after they killed the four accused -- in the brutal gang rape and murder of a young veterinarian -- in an alleged 'encounter'.

"Great work Hyderabad Police...we salute u," tweeted Nehwal.

Incidentally, the Indian cricket team and West Indies will be taking on each other in a T20I game on Friday evening at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium.

More than a week after the brutal incident took place in Hyderabad, police shot dead all the four accused in an alleged 'encounter' near Shadnagar town of Telangana's Ranga Reddy district in the wee hours of Friday.

HYDERABAD ENCOUNTER: CLICK HERE TO READ ALL REACTIONS

The accused were gunned down when they allegedly tried to snatch weapons from the police and escape. Police sources said they acted in self defence. The accused were taken to the spot by the Cyberabad police for reconstruction of crime scene as part of the investigations.

The gruesome rape and murder had triggered nationwide rage with demands for immediate death penalty for the perpetrators. There have been protests all over the country. Many had demanded that the accused be hanged in public.

READ: If legal system not strong, police will repeat such incidents: DCW's Swati Maliwal

Speaking in the Parliament, some MPs even called for lynching of the perpetrators involved in the horrific crime.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Saina Nehwal Hyderabad police
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People standing in queues to buy onions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)
Andhra Pradesh: Demand for subsidised onions cause stampede like situation
This class 11 student wins praise for translating 's speech in Malayalam
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp