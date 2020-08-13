STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Symptomatic players could take at least two months to gain full fitness, feel experts

Players with underlying lung conditions — asthma for example — have to battle extra odds to reach or stay at the top of their game.   

Published: 13th August 2020 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Indian hockey team
By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The synergy between elite athletes and their lungs has been well documented across the ages. If and when that synergy is lost, athletes may never get back to their optimum best. It’s why sportspersons with underlying lung conditions — asthma for example — have to battle extra odds to reach or stay at the top of their game.   

In the times of Covid-19, how do affected athletes safely come back and train before returning to competition? The disease itself may have a low mortality rate among the young but the devastation it causes to the lungs, even among healthy individuals, may temporarily halt the careers of athletes. On a day when six of India’s best hockey players continue their treatment in hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus, the answer isn’t simple. 

As Bibhu Nayak, the current chairman of the International Hockey Federation (FIH)’s medical and safety committee, says, ‘cardiology and pulmonary opinion will have to be taken before the athletes can be allowed back into the field’. “The return to sport for all affected athletes will be a three-step process,” “ he says. “Returning to physical activity, followed by training before returning to competition.” The three-step process could be a drawn out process over several months, it cannot happen overnight. 

As Saif Hasan Naqvi, a doctor who has been on the roster of several IPL teams, explains, this could vary from individual to individual. “It will also depend on the impact that the virus has left on the body, it may vary from individual to individual.” Because this virus is known to leave behind lung damage even among healthy individuals, athletes may never know what shape they are in till they return. 

ALSO READ | After Mandeep, 5 other COVID-19 positive hockey players shifted to hospital as precaution: SAI

However, because the hockey calendar, at least from an Indian perspective, wears a deserted look, the ones who are affected can take it easy. “Th­e­re is not going to be much events,” Nayak, who has been to the Olympics as part of the Indian medical team, observes. “So, that sense of urge­ncy may not be there. If there was a to­urnament around the corn­er, it would’ve been a challenge.” Naqvi, who has also served as a physio for several ONGC hockey sides over the years, is of the opinion that recovery will be faster if the players visit a respiratory therapist.

 “A respiratory therapist will make them breathe better.”  After quarantine finishes, the hockey camp for the men’s team will commence on August 20. But for the players laid low by the virus, it’s likely they may not see the turf at least till October. “Make sure that your breathing capacity, lungs and heart are working properly before gradually increasing the workload. In one and a half to two months, they can play with proper force. But if you are down with Covid-19 (symptomatic cases), then the recovery time increases to two to three months.”

Five other players also shifted to hospital
ALL six hockey players who tested positive for the coronavirus will continue their treatment in hospital. A day after Mandeep Singh was moved to a private hospital, the other five players were also moved to the same private hospital ‘as a precautionary measure’, according to the Sports Authority of India (SAI). “The decision to hospitalise them was taken so as to ensure that the players were attended to at all times and could be given the best possible treatment. All six athletes are in good health and recovering well.” ENS

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 lungs asthma Fitness Hockey India
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp