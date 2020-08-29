STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Athletics coach Purshottam Rai dies at 79, a day before receiving Dronacharya award

Rai was to receive the Dronacharya Award from President Ram Nath Kovind in the lifetime category.

Published: 29th August 2020 12:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 12:04 AM   |  A+A-

File image of Purushotham Rai(Facebook/Purushotham Rai)

File image of Purushotham Rai(Facebook/Purushotham Rai)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Veteran athletics coach Purshottam Rai died due to a cardiac arrest on Friday, tragically a day before he was to be conferred with the prestigious Dronacharya Award.

"He took part in the rehearsal for the National Sports Awards but later suffered heart attack and passed away," a top AFI official told PTI.

He was 79.

The National Sports Awards ceremony will be held virtually on Saturday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rai was to receive the Dronacharya Award from President Ram Nath Kovind in the lifetime category.

Rai coached top athletes such as Olympian quartermiler Vandana Rao, heptathlete Pramila Aiyappa, Ashwini Nachappa, Murali Kuttan, M K Asha, E B Shyla, Rosa Kutty and G G Pramila.

"It is a tragic incident and we at AFI are shocked. He spent his whole life for athletics and he made immense contribution to Indian athletics. We condole his tragic demise and express our condolences to his family," said AFI president Adille Sumariwalla.

Rai began his coaching career after securing a diploma from Netaji Institute of Sports in 1974.

ALSO READ | Wrestler Vinesh Phogat tests positive for COVID-19, to miss awards

"He was a good coach under whom many top Indian athletes including many Olympians had trained. It is such a sad incident to pass away just a day before receiving the award," said former long-jumper Anju Booby George, one of India's athletics great.

Rai also coached the Indian team for the 1987 World Athletics Championship, 1988 Asian Track and Field Championships and 1999 SAF Games.

He was also involved in coaching roles at at Services, Department of Youth Empowerment & Sports (DYES), and Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Purshottam Rai Dronacharya Award National Sports Awards
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp