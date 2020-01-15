Home Sport Other

Japan badminton king Kento Momota flies home following fatal car crash

Momota, wearing a dark cap and a face mask, left on a Malaysian Airlines flight to Tokyo's Narita airport at 9:40 am.

Published: 15th January 2020 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

Badminton world number one Kento Momota

Badminton world number one Kento Momota (Photo | AP)

By AFP

KUALA LUMPUR: Badminton world number one Kento Momota was released from a Malaysian hospital Wednesday and boarded a plane back to Japan, two days after he was treated for injuries in a car crash in which his driver was killed.

The 25-year-old Japanese faces two months out after suffering cuts to his face and multiple bruises when the vehicle carrying him to Kuala Lumpur International Airport crashed in the early hours of Monday.

"Momota has been discharged from hospital. He is heading back to Japan this morning," Norza Zakaria, president of the Badminton Association of Malaysia told AFP.

Momota, wearing a dark cap and a face mask, left on a Malaysian Airlines flight to Tokyo's Narita airport at 9:40 am (0140 GMT).

"Momota is on flight MH70. The plane has taken off," Norza confirmed.

ALSO READ: World's No. 1 shuttler Kento Momota injured in road accident, driver killed

An assistant coach, physiotherapist, and badminton official also suffered minor injuries in the highway crash, seen as a blow to Momota's preparations for this year's Tokyo Olympics where he will attempt to win gold on home soil to complete a full set of major titles.

The accident occurred just hours after he began his 2020 season in style on Sunday with victory over Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in Kuala Lumpur. Momota had been in Putrajaya public hospital outside the capital Kuala Lumpur since Monday.

Momota will now aim to return to action at the All England Championships on March 11, the secretary general of Japan's Badminton Association Kinji Zeniya told AFP on Tuesday.

Momota, who won a record 11 titles last year had "extraordinary enthusiasm towards the Olympics" this year in Tokyo, added Zeniya, but urged the gold medal favourite to take time to recuperate fully.

"I hope he will do his best without pushing and rushing himself too hard and without being impatient," said Zeniya.

The driver was killed at the scene while Momota received cuts to his face and bruising all over his body, Zeniya said, denying previous reports that he had broken his nose and chin.

Momota, currently the best player on the planet, enjoyed unrivalled success in 2019, with his title haul including the World Championship, Asia Championship and All England Championship -- a dramatic turnaround for a player who had been banned for gambling in 2016.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kento Momota Kento Momota car crash Kento Momota health
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp