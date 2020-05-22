Cycle Federation of India calls 15-year-old girl for trial after she cycles from Gurugram to Bihar in lockdown

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Cycle Federation of India (CFI) has called a 15-year-old girl, who cycled 1200 km over a period of seven days, for trial.

Joyti Kumar had travelled from Gurugram to Bihar, taking her ailing father to his native place amid the nation-wide lockdown imposed because of the coronavirus.

The CFI Chairman Onkar Singh has confirmed saying that they will conduct Kumar's test.

"Yes, we are calling that girl for a trial. We will call her to Delhi and we have our parameters in place, we will conduct a test to check whether she is fit for cycling," Singh told ANI.

"She has some endurance because she has travelled for seven days covering 1200 km. We had a word with that girl yesterday that's why we have called her," he added.