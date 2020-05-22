STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cycle Federation of India calls 15-year-old girl for trial after she cycles from Gurugram to Bihar in lockdown

The CFI Chairman Onkar Singh has confirmed saying that they will conduct Kumar's test.

Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan

Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Cycle Federation of India (CFI) has called a 15-year-old girl, who cycled 1200 km over a period of seven days, for trial.

Joyti Kumar had travelled from Gurugram to Bihar, taking her ailing father to his native place amid the nation-wide lockdown imposed because of the coronavirus.

"Yes, we are calling that girl for a trial. We will call her to Delhi and we have our parameters in place, we will conduct a test to check whether she is fit for cycling," Singh told ANI.

"She has some endurance because she has travelled for seven days covering 1200 km. We had a word with that girl yesterday that's why we have called her," he added.

