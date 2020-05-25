STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
End of an era: Hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr dies aged 96

Balbir Singh Sr was 96 and is survived by his daughter Sushbir and three sons Kanwalbir, Karanbir, and Gurbir.

Published: 25th May 2020 08:39 AM

Indian hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr

Indian hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH:  One of India's greatest hockey players, Balbir Singh Sr, died at a hospital here on Monday after battling multiple health issues for over two weeks.

The legend was 96 and is survived by his daughter Sushbir and three sons Kanwalbir, Karanbir, and Gurbir.

"He died at around 6:30 this morning," Abhijit Singh, Director Fortis Hospital, Mohali, where he was admitted since May 8, told PTI.

ALSO READ: Tulsidas Balaram recollects Balbir Singh Sr playing with fractured finger against Pakistan in 1956 Olympic final

His maternal grandson Kabir later sent out a message stating, "Nanaji passed away this morning."

The three-time Olympic gold medallist was in a semi-comatose state since May 18 and had developed a blood clot in his brain after being first admitted to the hospital for bronchial pneumonia with high fever.

He was hospitalised after experiencing high fever and suffered three cardiac arrests during the course of his treatment.

ALSO READ: Flying with the flag - When Balbir Singh Sr recalled independent India's maiden Olympic hockey gold

One of the country's most accomplished athletes, the iconic centre-forward was the only Indian among 16 legends chosen by the International Olympic Committee across modern Olympic history.

His world record for most goals scored by an individual in the men's hockey final of the Olympics still remains unbeaten.

He had scored five goals in India's 6-1 victory over the Netherlands in the gold medal match of the 1952 Helsinki Games.

ALSO READ: Balbir Singh Senior is India's best ever scorer, says Olympic hockey gold medallist Gurbux

He was conferred with the Padma Shri in 1957.

Balbir Sr's three Olympic gold medals came in London (1948), Helsinki (1952) as vice-captain, and Melbourne (1956) as captain.

He was also the manager of India's only World Cup-winning side in 1975.

ALSO READ: Sporting fraternity pays tribute to 'rare role model' Balbir Singh Sr

It was the fourth time in the past two years that the former captain and coach was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

In January last year, Balbir Sr spent more than three months in hospital because of bronchial pneumonia.

