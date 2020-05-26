STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Give due recognition to Balbir Singh Sr: Former hockey players to government

Indian hockey witnessed an end of an era on Monday when Balbir Singh Sr died at a hospital in Mohali at the age of 96.

Published: 26th May 2020 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

Indian hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr

Indian hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's hockey stalwarts feel that the late Balbir Singh Sr did not get the recognition he merited in his lifetime and the three-time Olympic gold-winning centre-forward should be bestowed with a posthumous national honour to make up for it.

Indian hockey witnessed an end of an era on Monday when Singh died at a hospital in Mohali at the age of 96 after battling multiple health issues for over two weeks.

While Major Dhyan Chand, considered the father of Indian hockey, showed his mastery with the hockey stick in a colonised India, the post-independence era belonged to Singh.

ALSO READ: Your victory contributes to my good health - When Balbir Singh Sr met MS Dhoni

Dhyan Chand was bestowed with many honours in his life, but a Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian award in 1957, was all that Singh got in his lifetime.

"Both Dada Dhyan Chand and Balbir Singh were stalwarts of Indian sports. Both have achieved equally in terms of records so if Dhyan Chand is the father of Indian hockey, Balbir is the uncle," captain of the 1975 World Cup-winning team Ajit Pal Singh told PTI.

"We somehow gave due respect to Dhyan Chand by naming the National Stadium in his name besides celebrating his birthday as National Sports Day or say naming Dhyan Chand award after him but Balbir Singh never got the recognition he deserved.

ALSO READ: Balbir Singh Sr gave free India its 1st great sporting moment...and many more

"What he got was a Padma Shri but I feel both deserve to be honoured with Bharat Ratna. Why not? They are our national heroes who have been inspiring a generation of sportspersons and will continue to do so," he added.

Three Olympic gold medals (1948, 1952, and 1956) as a player and captain, a world cup gold as manager and to-this-date the highest individual scorer in an Olympic final (1952, Helsinki) -- Singh is widely considered the best centre-forward of all time and to many experts and fans "the man who took forward the original wizard's legacy".

"Balbir Singh was a true inspiration for all of us. He and Dada Dhayan Chand had no comparison, both were greats in their own times. I feel Balbir Singh didn't get due honour," said Dhyan Chand's son Ashok Kumar, who played a key role in India's 1975 World Cup win.

ALSO READ: Flying with the flag - When Balbir Singh Sr recalled independent India's maiden Olympic hockey gold

"He was only bestowed with a Padma Shri, but he should at least have been give Padma Vibhusan," he added.

Another former India hockey captain Dilip Tirkey also urged the government to consider Singh for at least the Padma Vibhusan posthumously for his stellar achievements in the field of sports.

"It is very sad that Balbir Singh ji is no more with us but as a nation we can still give him his due recognition. People like Dhyan Chand, Balbir Singh are born once and it is our duty not to neglect their achievements," Tirkey told PTI.

"People like Dhyan Chand and Balbir Singh are our national treasure. The government still can pull back and study their achievements and records and honour them accordingly," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Balbir Singh Sr Balbir Singh Sr death Balbir Singh Senior death Balbir Singh Senior
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Private hospitals charging hefty fees, claim kin of COVID-19 patients
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ALSO WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
Lockdown Tales: This 15-year-old cycled 1,200kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp