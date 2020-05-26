STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Your victory contributes to my good health: When Balbir Singh Sr met MS Dhoni

The 96-year-old Balbir Singh Sr, who won a three consecutive Olympic gold medals, died in Mohali on Monday.

Published: 26th May 2020 04:09 PM

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (L) and hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (L) and hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr (Photo | AFP and PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: His name was synonymous with hockey but Balbir Singh Sr was not immune to the charm of India's favourite sport cricket and once told former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni that "your victory contributes towards my good health".

The 96-year-old Singh, who won a three consecutive Olympic gold medals, died in Mohali on Monday.

The encounter with Dhoni happened four years ago when the Indian team was at the PCA stadium in Mohali ahead of their World T20 tie against Australia.

ALSO READ: Balbir Singh Sr gave free India its 1st great sporting moment...and many more

Singh wanted to convey his good wishes to the team before the game.

Dhoni had thanked him and enquired about his health, to which the legend had smiled and replied, "Your victory contributes towards my good health."

Singh, then 92, had told PTI, "I came to wish the team to win their third world title and complete their own golden hat-trick."

India defeated Australia to make the semifinals before going down to the West Indies in that edition of the World T20.

ALSO READ: Flying with the flag - When Balbir Singh Sr recalled independent India's maiden Olympic hockey gold

India had won the World T20 title in 2007 and the 50-over World Cup in 2011.

The hockey icon was battling multiple health issues and had been on life support for over two weeks.

One of the country's greatest athletes, Singh became the only Indian among 16 legends chosen by the International Olympic Committee across the modern Olympic history.

His world record for most goals scored by an individual in the men's hockey final of the Olympics has stood the test of time.

ALSO READ: Balbir Singh Senior is India's best ever scorer, says Olympic hockey gold medallist Gurbux

He had scored five goals in India's 6-1 victory over the Netherlands in the gold medal match at the 1952 Helsinki Games.

He was conferred with the Padma Shri in 1957 and was also the manager of India's World Cup-winning team in 1975.

