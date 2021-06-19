STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

When Milkha Singh's name in Arjuna Awards' list created a furore

Milkha Singh had the courage to speak up against the system when his name was included in the list of Arjuna Award for lifetime contribution to sports in 2001.

Published: 19th June 2021 09:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh

Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Athletics legend Milkha Singh had the courage to speak up against the system when his name was included in the list of Arjuna Award for lifetime contribution to sports in 2001.

"It was strange that Milkha's name was included in the list of awardees. He should have been awarded way back in the early 1960s when he was an active athlete and not the lifetime achievements award in 2001. The whole episode was a big mistake on the part of the sports ministry," recalls Bahadur Singh, the 1982 Asian Games shot put champion.

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar mourns Milkha Singh's death - You represented a dream

"There was a major controversy as the name of Milkha, the elderly statesman in sports, was listed along with some of the athletes whose profile wasn't impressive," said the former athletics chief coach.

The prestigious Arjuna Award was instituted in 1961 to honour outstanding sportspersons. In the first batch of 20 Arjuna Awardees, decathlete and hurdler Gurbachan Singh Randhawa was received the prestigious award in athletics discipline.

ALSO READ: Milkha Singh - Not just a legend on the field, but also a trendsetter off it

While Milkha was awarded the Padma Shri in 1959, the sports ministry included his name in the 2001 list of the Arjuna Award for lifetime achievements in sports, introduced in 1995.

The sports ministry introduced the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in 1991. It is presented annually for the best performance of the year to an individual player.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Milkha Singh Arjuna Awards Arjuna Awards 2021 The Flying Sikh
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu lifts curbs on inter-district movement, public services to resume
'Psychic' Lion correctly predicts Euro 2020 games results
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp