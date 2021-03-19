STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kamalpreet Kaur qualifies for Olympics, breaks national record in women's discus throw

Published: 19th March 2021 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

Kamalpreet Kaur

By ANI

PATIALA: : Kamalpreet Kaur on Friday qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in women's discus throw event with a national record attempt of 65.06 metres during the ongoing Athletics Federation Cup. The Olympic qualification benchmark is 63.5 metres.

Kaur has set a new national record in women's discus throw, breaking the previous record held by Krishna Poonia when she made a throw of 64.76 metres in 2012. This is also the first time the 65m mark has been breached in women's discus throw by an Indian.

ALSO READ: Sathiya, Sutirtha book Tokyo berths; Sharath and Manika also through

"Many congratulations to Kamalpreet Kaur who achieved qualification for Tokyo 2020 in women's discus throw with a national record attempt of 65.06m. This is also above the Olympic qualification benchmark of 63.5m," the Sports Authority of India (SAI) informed in a tweet.

"Road to Tokyo 2020. Kamalpreet Kaur breaks women's discus throw national record with an effort of 65.06m (Olympic Qualification standard 63.50m); Previous NR: Krishna Poonia 64.76m (2012)," tweeted the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

The Tokyo Olympics, originally slated to take place last year got postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and will be held from July 23 to August 8.

