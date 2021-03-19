STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Sathiya, Sutirtha book Tokyo berths; Sharath and Manika also through

Both Manika and Sharath will be on the plane to Tokyo but the ITTF will only confirm that in April, when all qualification events around the world are over.

Published: 19th March 2021 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

Indian paddler G Sathiyan

Indian paddler G Sathiyan (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

DOHA: Indian paddler G Sathiyan has qualified for his maiden Summer Games with a comfortable 4-0 win over Pakistan's Muhammad Rameez in the Asian Olympic Games Qualification Tournament here.

Sathiyan, ranked 38th, had defeated compatriot and world number 32 Sharath Kamal in his opening match on Thursday.

On the basis of his world ranking and his win over Pakistan's Rameez, Sharath too has made the cut.

World number 62 Manika Batra, too, is also set to qualify despite her 2-4 loss to compatriot Sutirtha Mukherjee 2-4 in the women's singles event on Thursday evening.

Sutirtha sealed her Tokyo berth with the win and Manika is likely to join her on the basis of her ranking.

Both Manika and Sharath will be on the plane to Tokyo but the ITTF will only confirm that in April, when all qualification events around the world are over.

"It's a priceless moment and I am really speechless to express how I feel right now. It's been a childhood dream of mine to take part in the Olympics and it is surely one of the best moments of my life!

"Now that I've qualified, I'm looking forward to putting in a strong performance at Tokyo and making my mark there," said Sathiyan, who recently won his maiden national title.

Sathiyan defeated Rameez 11-5, 11-8, 11-9, 11-2 to win the South Asia category quota slot.

ALSO READ: Kamalpreet Kaur qualifies for Olympics, breaks national record in women's discus throw

Taking on Sutirtha in the South Asia women's final, Manika began well but failed to build upon the initial lead as Mukherjee emerged the surprise winner across six games 7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 4-11, 11-5, 11-4.

In the fourth game, the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medal came back strongly to level the score.

But Manika was never in the right frame and failed to strike rhythm.

So much so, she managed only five points in the next to help Sutirtha go 3-2 up.

In the sixth, the former national champion took seven points on the trot to emerge a deserving winner in less than 35 minutes.

Sharath and Manika, who play their mixed doubles semi-finals on Friday evening, take on Pang Yew En Koen and Lin Ye from Singapore.

If they qualify the Asian Games bronze winning pairing will be India's shot for a maiden table tennis medal at the Olympics.

Players from East Asia, Middle Asia, South Asia, and Southeast Asia are contesting in the Asian Singles Qualification, being held at Doha, for a place each in the men's singles and women's singles, apart from the lone mixed doubles spot.

Except for South Asia, players from the other three regions will play in two stages, including the knockout round.

West Asia held its qualification event at Amman (Jordan) last year.

Saudi Arabia's Ali Alkhadrawi in men's singles and 11-year-old Syrian, Zaza Hend, had booked their Tokyo berths.

Zaza was the youngest, at that time, to qualify for the Games.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sathiyan Tokyo Olympics Sharath Kamal
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp