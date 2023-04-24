Home Sport Other

IOA EC meeting on April 27 to discuss WFI impasse

As per the government directive, the ad-hoc panel will also manage the day-to-day affairs of the WFI till the sports body gets a fresh Executive Committee.

Published: 24th April 2023 08:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2023 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

WomenWrestlersProtest

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik return to Jantar Mantar to protest against the WFI President, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday said it will hold its Executive Council meeting on Thursday to look for "actionable solutions" to end the current impasse in the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

IOA president PT Usha said the Olympic body decided to hold the meeting at the earliest after the sports ministry stalled the federation's election on May 7 and asked the sport's governing body to constitute an ad-hoc committee and conduct the polls within 45 days of its formation.

READ HERE | Protesting wrestlers move SC seeking FIR against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

"In light of the letter received from GoI-MYAS, IOA undertakes the urgency of the matter.

Our scheduled EC meet on 27 April will discuss & provide actionable solutions to the current impasse in WFI.

IOA is committed to the betterment of our sportspersons & its sporting ecosystem," Usha tweeted.

ALSO READ | Statements by women wrestlers should be made public, all should know truth: Bajrang Punia

The ministry's decision came after the country's top wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, resumed their sit-in protest here on Sunday and demanded the public disclosure of the findings of the oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Following allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation against Brij Bhushan by the top wrestlers, the ministry had formed a six-member oversight committee headed by Olympic medallist boxer MC Mary Kom to run the affairs of WFI and probe into the matter.

