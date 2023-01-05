Home Sport Other

Netherlands arrive with young team for FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup in Odisha

Many member of our team is going to make their World Cup debut here. I think we will have to take one game at a time and then we will see where we end up in the tournament.

Published: 05th January 2023 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Netherland hockey team arriving at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Wednesday | Shamim Qureshy 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Last edition runners-up the Netherlands is the first overseas team to land here on Wednesday for the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup to be held at Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29. The former champions are placed in Pool C, along with Chile, Malaysia and New Zealand. 

The Netherlands, led by Thierry Brinkman, will complete their final preparations in Bhubaneswar before travelling to Rourkela on January 10, where they will face Malaysia in their first match on January 14.
“This is relatively a young team.

ALSO READ | Odisha Govt to strengthen Covid-19 testing in Hockey World Cup host cities

Many members of our team is going to make their World Cup debut here. I think we will have to take one game at a time and then we will see where we end up in the tournament. Our first target is to reach the quarterfinals and then advance to the semis. We will then see how things go for the final. Of course, if we reach the final then we will hope to turn it around and win the tournament,” said coach Jeroen Delmee.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Netherlands  FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup Odisha
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp