MeToo allegations against Wrestling Federation chief: 'Won't budge until Singh is sacked,' say wrestlers

By PTI

NANDINI NAGAR: The agitating wrestlers on Friday reached out to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), demanding the formation of an enquiry committee to probe the allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a day after threatening to lodge multiple FIRs against the WFI chief.

The protests by top wrestlers against the WFI chief entered the third day on Friday.

Vinesh Phogat was mentally harassed and tortured by the WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after she missed out on an Olympic medal in Tokyo. Following this, she almost contemplated suicide, said a memorandum submitted by the protesting wrestlers to IOA president P T Usha.

Moreover, the protesters alleged financial misappropriation on the part of the Federation.

The coaches and sports sciences staff that the federation president puts in the national camp are "absolutely incompetent."

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh, Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia write to PT Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association on alleged sexual harassment complaints against Brijbhushan Saran Singh, President of Wrestling Federation of India pic.twitter.com/fVZEkyabtY — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2023

"They are just his informants and they create a very bad atmosphere in the National camp," the wrestlers claimed.

The protesting wrestlers made it clear that they would not budge until the federation president is sacked.

The IOA has called for an emergency executive council meeting to discuss the demand of the protesting wrestlers.

They are expected to meet Sports Minister Anurag Thakur again on Friday evening.

Thakur has meanwhile cautioned Singh against making any statement to the media as it will further complicate the situation with wrestlers.

However, Singh has stuck to his stand to not relinquish the post.

"The protest by wrestlers against me is the dharna of Shaheen Bagh," Singh, who is also a sixth-time Lok Sabha MP from UP's Kaisarganj constituency, told reporters in his native place here. Singh also termed the protest in Delhi's Jantar Mantar an attack on BJP rchestrated by the Congress party.

Earlier speaking to a TV channel, he had said, "The protesting players have become a toy in the hands of Congress and Deepinder Hooda. This type of conspiracy was done against me by Congress almost three decades ago. Once again the conspiracy has been repeated. I had earlier said that there was a conspiracy, and big powers are behind it. Now those forces are coming out in the open."

He added, "The picture becomes more clear with the tweets and statements by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Deepinder Hooda. This attack is not only on me, but on the Bharatiya Janata Party through me."

Singh is scheduled to hold a press conference at Nandini Nagar Stadium in Gonda later in the evening.

Top Indian wrestlers had on Thursday refused to back down from their demand to disband the WFI as they met union sports minister Anurag Thakur.

Celebrated Indian wrestlers, including Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, world championship medallist Vinesh Phogat and others have been staging a sit-in protest for the past two days at Jantar Mantar against the WFI president, accusing him of sexual harassment and intimidation.

The wrestlers' meeting with Thakur remained inconclusive on Thursday. Bajrang, Ravi Dahiya, Sakshi and Vinesh were part of the meeting.

ALSO READ | Dissolve wrestling federation, PM must answer what action he took when issues were flagged: Congress

Thakur flew to Delhi from Himachal Pradesh after an earlier meeting between government officials and the protesting wrestlers remained inconclusive the previous day.

The ministry has asked the wrestling body for an explanation. The WFI is yet to respond to the sports ministry, which on Wednesday gave the wrestling body 72 hours to respond to the allegations of sexual harassment.

ALSO READ | Wrestlers want IOA to form probe panel to look into allegations against WFI President

NANDINI NAGAR: The agitating wrestlers on Friday reached out to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), demanding the formation of an enquiry committee to probe the allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a day after threatening to lodge multiple FIRs against the WFI chief. The protests by top wrestlers against the WFI chief entered the third day on Friday. Vinesh Phogat was mentally harassed and tortured by the WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after she missed out on an Olympic medal in Tokyo. Following this, she almost contemplated suicide, said a memorandum submitted by the protesting wrestlers to IOA president P T Usha. Moreover, the protesters alleged financial misappropriation on the part of the Federation. The coaches and sports sciences staff that the federation president puts in the national camp are "absolutely incompetent." Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh, Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia write to PT Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association on alleged sexual harassment complaints against Brijbhushan Saran Singh, President of Wrestling Federation of India pic.twitter.com/fVZEkyabtY — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2023 "They are just his informants and they create a very bad atmosphere in the National camp," the wrestlers claimed. The protesting wrestlers made it clear that they would not budge until the federation president is sacked. The IOA has called for an emergency executive council meeting to discuss the demand of the protesting wrestlers. They are expected to meet Sports Minister Anurag Thakur again on Friday evening. Thakur has meanwhile cautioned Singh against making any statement to the media as it will further complicate the situation with wrestlers. However, Singh has stuck to his stand to not relinquish the post. "The protest by wrestlers against me is the dharna of Shaheen Bagh," Singh, who is also a sixth-time Lok Sabha MP from UP's Kaisarganj constituency, told reporters in his native place here. Singh also termed the protest in Delhi's Jantar Mantar an attack on BJP rchestrated by the Congress party. Earlier speaking to a TV channel, he had said, "The protesting players have become a toy in the hands of Congress and Deepinder Hooda. This type of conspiracy was done against me by Congress almost three decades ago. Once again the conspiracy has been repeated. I had earlier said that there was a conspiracy, and big powers are behind it. Now those forces are coming out in the open." He added, "The picture becomes more clear with the tweets and statements by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Deepinder Hooda. This attack is not only on me, but on the Bharatiya Janata Party through me." Singh is scheduled to hold a press conference at Nandini Nagar Stadium in Gonda later in the evening. Top Indian wrestlers had on Thursday refused to back down from their demand to disband the WFI as they met union sports minister Anurag Thakur. Celebrated Indian wrestlers, including Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, world championship medallist Vinesh Phogat and others have been staging a sit-in protest for the past two days at Jantar Mantar against the WFI president, accusing him of sexual harassment and intimidation. The wrestlers' meeting with Thakur remained inconclusive on Thursday. Bajrang, Ravi Dahiya, Sakshi and Vinesh were part of the meeting. ALSO READ | Dissolve wrestling federation, PM must answer what action he took when issues were flagged: Congress Thakur flew to Delhi from Himachal Pradesh after an earlier meeting between government officials and the protesting wrestlers remained inconclusive the previous day. The ministry has asked the wrestling body for an explanation. The WFI is yet to respond to the sports ministry, which on Wednesday gave the wrestling body 72 hours to respond to the allegations of sexual harassment. ALSO READ | Wrestlers want IOA to form probe panel to look into allegations against WFI President