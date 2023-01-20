Home Sport Other

Wrestlers want IOA to form probe panel to look into allegations against WFI President

In a letter addressed to IOA President, wrestlers said they have been informed by several of their younger colleagues about the sexual harassment they faced at the hands of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Published: 20th January 2023 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Wrestler Bajrang Punia, Sakshi malik and others during a protest against Wrestling Federation President Brijbhushan Sharan Singh and other officials in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The protesting wrestlers on Friday reached out to Indian Olympic Association (IOA), demanding the formation of an enquiry committee to probe the allegations of sexual harassment they have levelled against the WFI President, a day after threatening to lodge multiple FIRs against the sports administrator.

In a letter addressed to IOA President PT Usha, the wrestlers said they have been informed by several of their younger colleagues about the sexual harassment they faced at the hands of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The letter has been signed by five wrestlers including Tokyo Olympics medallists Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia.

Rio Games bronze winner Sakshi Malik and World Championship medallists Vinesh Phogat and Deepak Punia have also signed.

The wrestlers reiterated their demand that WFI be disbanded and its President be sacked.

They also demanded that a new committee is formed, in consultation with the wrestlers, to run the affairs of the national federation.

