UTT 2024: Lions seeking top service

CHENNAI: Chennai Lions will look to make use of their home advantage and reclaim the title they last won in 2019 in the Ultimate Table Tennis being held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here.

The 2024 edition will see the addition of two new franchises — Ahmedabad SG Pipers and Jaipur Patriots — making the competition an eight-team one.

Lions have Olympian A Sharath Kamal in their squad and the veteran, who was part of the title-winning side in 2019, will be hoping to inspire the youngsters in the side.

Lions also have PB Abhinandh, who is the youngest paddler in the UTT's fifth edition, in their ranks. He is considered to be one of the most promising players in the country. And he's in good form, having won three titles — U-17, U-19 and men's category — in the first

first four TNTTA State Ranking tournaments held for 2024 season. He is Tamil Nadu's No 1 player in those categories.

The modest and bubbly youngster believes that UTT would help him evolve as a better player as he will get an opportunity to play and interact with some of the best players in the game.

"I'm very excited to be a part of Chennai Lions in the UTT season five. Since my debut is also in my hometown, it is a very special feeling for me," said Abhinandh.