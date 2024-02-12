Super Bowl: Kansas City Chiefs defeat San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime

LAS VEGAS: Patrick Mahomes pulled off another Super Bowl comeback on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs snatched a thrilling 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers to win their third NFL championship in five seasons.

In a perfectly scripted finale before a celebrity-studded Las Vegas crowd including pop icon Taylor Swift, Mahomes hit Mecole Hardman in the end zone with just three seconds of overtime remaining to seal a dramatic win in what was the longest Super Bowl in history.

The win makes Kansas City the first team to win back-to-back Lombardi Trophies in two decades, cementing the franchise's right to be regarded as the NFL's latest dynasty.

"It means a ton," Mahomes said. "With the adversity we dealt with this year and to come through, the guys never faltered."