Fit-again Mirabai Chanu will win medal at Paris Olympics: IWLF chief Sahdev Yadav

“Mirabai is perfectly alright now and there is no sign of injury. She is training at St Louis in the US. She had some injury earlier but she is doing fine now. She will be participating at the Thailand qualifiers even though she has already qualified (in rankings). Another weightlifter may qualify this time but we will know about that later, around June.”

When asked about the platform Khelo India Youth Games and the University Games give to the young lifters, Yadav said that Youth Games is the event that usually is ideal for choosing lifters who can do well later. “In the University Games, usually older weightlifters participate, so it may not be ideal to identify lifters there. Youth Games is the ideal place where we can select or identify talent for the future. If we need to prepare lifters for the future it has to be from here.”

On why women lifters are outshining men in the sport, Yadav felt it all boiled down to discipline or lack of it. “Women weightlifters are more disciplined than men,” he said.

“There were very good men lifters too but they are spoiled because of indiscipline. It is not like that they are not talented and I had high hopes for them and thought they would go to the Olympics. But now we have a new crop of lifters and in the next few years you will see more men doing well.”