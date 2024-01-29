Pune wrestling nationals begins, ad-hoc panel to discuss Jaipur event today

Speaking on another championship and wrestlers' participation in it, he said, "We want wrestlers to get tournaments. If some of the participants from our event want to compete in the Jaipur national then we don't have any objection."

Those in the know of things claimed that top 16 wrestlers in each Olympic weight category from this nationals will be eligible to compete in the 2024 National Games scheduled in Uttarakhand.

Participation not clear yet

The ad-hoc panel chaired by Bhupender Singh Bajwa is expected to hold a meeting at the IOA Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday to take stock of the situation. It is learnt that the RSPB representatives have also been called for the meeting as the panel wanted to know about the preparations being made for the nationals.

While wrestlers from the RSPB and SSCB are set to compete in the championship, the attendance of the participants in the event is expected to be low as most of the state units preferred to send their teams to the WFI's nationals. Sources told this daily that apart from Punjab, Odisha and Assam, only rival factions of respective state associations are expected to send their teams for the Jaipur tournament. An ad-hoc body source said the participation could get clear only after the meeting.