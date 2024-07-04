Olympic-bound wrestler Anshu declared 'fit', allowed to resume training

CHENNAI: In a big relief for Olympic-bound wrestler Anshu Malik, who suffered neck spasm, pain and radiculopathy and was advised a two-week rest earlier, the attending doctor on Wednesday declared her fit. According to the medical fitness certificate submitted by the 57kg wrestler to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), she has been allowed to resume graded gentle training with effect from June 4 (Thursday) under the guidance of a physiotherapist.

One of the medal contenders at the 2024 Paris Games, Anshu, a former World Championships silver medallist, got injured while training at a wrestling academy in Hisar, Haryana on June 19. She was admitted to a hospital in New Delhi on June 24 and was discharged four days later with the discharge summary advising her to rest for two weeks.

"It's a big relief for both wrestler and federation as Anshu has been declared fit and she can resume training from Thursday," a Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) source told this daily. However, the WFI is expected to approach the hospital concerned and seek clarity over Anshu's fitness. "The federation will write to the hospital to know the exact status as the two reports are contradicting in nature. It's important to know the status of Anshu's fitness as she is a medal hopeful at the Paris Games," added the source.

Anshu booked her Paris ticket during the Asian Olympic Games Qualifier. A total of six wrestlers including five women will vie for medals in Paris. The 22-year-old wrestler from Haryana is expected to leave for Japan next week for a preparatory camp ahead of the Olympics.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had sent a long list of athletes including wrestlers for the Paris Games on March 31 this year. The last date to make changes in the list is July 11. However, there is a provision for amendment in the list even after the deadline in case of an injury to the named athlete with a rider — only one among the athletes named for a particular event can be sent as the replacement.