Other

Error at trials for Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya

Even as the loss was second consecutive selection trial loss for Ravi in the last nine months, it was Bajrang’s defeat that garnered attention.
Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya
Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Ravi DahiyaFile Photos | PTI/AFP
Firoz Mirza

CHENNAI: Tokyo bronze medallist Bajrang Punia had been in the forefront of a massive protest against former Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh last year. Missing most of the season last year, he failed to medal at the Asian Games despite getting a direct entry in 65kg. To add to his woes, on Sunday, he failed to secure a place in the India squad for the Asian Championships and Asian Olympic Games qualifiers to be held next month.

Joining him is another Tokyo silver medallist Ravi Dahiya, who had been nursing injuries for quite some time.

The trials at SAI Centre in Sonepat were held jointly by the WFI and ad-hoc committee after United World Wrestling said it would accept entries only by WFI. The Asian championships and qualifier next month will be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Gold medallists from six Olympic weight categories each in men’s freestyle and Greco-Roman will represent the country at the qualifying event. The women’s trials are scheduled at SAI Centre in Patiala on Monday.

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya
Losing court battle last year to winning trials for Asian Olympic Games Qualifier: Sujeet's story

Even as the loss was second consecutive selection trial loss for Ravi in the last nine months, it was Bajrang’s defeat that garnered attention. He was given a direct entry for the Asian Games by the ad-hoc committee headed by Bhupinder Singh Bajwa last year. Call it poetic, aggrieved wrestler Sujeet Kalkal, who moved the Delhi HC against Bajrang’s direct entry unsuccesfully, found a place in the squad. Bajrang, who had a tough first bout too, didn’t compete in the bronze play-off.

India team for Asian qualifiers

57kg Aman Sherawat

65kg Sujeet Kalkal

74kg Jaideep

86kg Deepak Punia

97kg Deepak Nehra

125kg Sumit Malik

wrestling
Ravi Dahiya
Bajrang Punia

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com