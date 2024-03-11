Losing court battle last year to winning trials for Asian Olympic Games qualifier: Wrestler Sujeet's story

CHENNAI: Since July last year when the Delhi High Court rejected his and woman wrestler Antim Panghal's writ petition, Sujeet Kalkal had only one dream in mind — make it to the Paris Olympic Qualifier at any cost. The court had then upheld the decision of the ad-hoc committee giving direct entry to Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat in the men's freestyle 65kg and women's wrestling 53kg weight categories respectively for the Asian Games last year. The ad hoc committee, headed by former Wushu Federation of India president Bhupinder Bajwa, blatantly disregarded the wrestlers' repeated requests.

The setback meant Sujeet lost the selection trials the next day and went on to lose another trial — this time for the 2023 World Championships, an Olympic qualifying event. It was a difficult time for the 21-year-old Sujeet but his father-cum-coach Dayanand Kalkal didn't let him lose the focus. The words of wisdom from his father did the trick as Sujeet won the 65kg gold at the 2023 Goa National Games and was crowned national champion in the Jaipur senior national championships this year.

With the Asian Olympic Games Qualifier scheduled in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from April 19 to 21, Sujeet got yet another opportunity to fulfil his dream. But for that he has to win the selection trials. The competition was tough with the group of wrestlers vying for the top spot comprising a familiar face Bajrang, who in the past was selected for the Asian Games directly without trials forcing Sujeet to move the court.