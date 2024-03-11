Losing court battle last year to winning trials for Asian Olympic Games qualifier: Wrestler Sujeet's story

CHENNAI: Since July last year when the Delhi High Court rejected his and woman wrestler Antim Panghal's writ petition, Sujeet Kalkal had only one dream in mind — make it to the Paris Olympic Qualifier at any cost. The court had then upheld the decision of the ad-hoc committee giving direct entry to Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat in the men's freestyle 65kg and women's wrestling 53kg weight categories respectively for the Asian Games last year. The ad hoc committee, headed by former Wushu Federation of India president Bhupinder Bajwa, blatantly disregarded the wrestlers' repeated requests.
The setback meant Sujeet lost the selection trials the next day and went on to lose another trial — this time for the 2023 World Championships, an Olympic qualifying event. It was a difficult time for the 21-year-old Sujeet but his father-cum-coach Dayanand Kalkal didn't let him lose the focus. The words of wisdom from his father did the trick as Sujeet won the 65kg gold at the 2023 Goa National Games and was crowned national champion in the Jaipur senior national championships this year.
With the Asian Olympic Games Qualifier scheduled in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from April 19 to 21, Sujeet got yet another opportunity to fulfil his dream. But for that he has to win the selection trials. The competition was tough with the group of wrestlers vying for the top spot comprising a familiar face Bajrang, who in the past was selected for the Asian Games directly without trials forcing Sujeet to move the court.
"Sujeet is young. The court's verdict was a big setback but in sports you are bound to have ups and downs," father Dayanand told this daily. While Sujeet didn't get a chance to spar with Bajrang on the mat during the selection trials held at the SAI Centre in Sonepat on Sunday, he did outmuscle Rohit, who had earlier defeated the Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist 9-1 in the semifinal. The victory by technical superiority in the final helped Sujeet secure a place in the national team for the Olympic Qualifier and Asian Championships.
"Revenge is not the right word but yes the victory is very satisfying. The goal now is to earn a quota in the 65kg during the qualifier and then eye an Olympic medal. Sujeet will head to Russia for exposure-cum-training camp before the qualifier," added the father.
Interestingly, Bajrang was not the lone elite wrestler failing to qualify as the Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Ravi Dahiya also lost the 57kg trials with rising star Aman Sehrawat, his under-study at the Chhatrasal Akhada, New Delhi, winning the final. Another Tokyo Olympian Deepak Punia (86kg), however, won the trials to make it to the squad.
The women's trials are scheduled at SAI Centre in Patiala on Monday with all eyes set on Vinesh Phogat, who along with Bajrang and Sakshi Malik led a protest against the former president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh last year. The WFI was eventually suspended by the United World Wrestling last year. The suspension was revoked last month as the Sanjay Kumar Singh-led federation was recognised by the world body. However, the sports ministry did not lift its suspension imposed on the WFI soon after the election in December 2023. It also meant the trials had to be organised jointly by the WFI and ad-hoc panel, which was entrusted with the responsibility to run the day-to-day affairs of the federation by the Indian Olympic Association.
Vinesh though had won the 55kg gold in the Jaipur nationals but by then Antim had already won an Olympic quota in her pet weight category 53kg by virtue of winning a bronze medal at the 2023 Senior World Championships. In which category the two-time Worlds medallist Vinesh will compete in the trials will only be known on Monday morning. The ad-hoc committee had already clarified that Antim will represent the country at the Asian Championships.
As far as Bajrang and Ravi's chances to make it to the Paris Games are concerned, Indian wrestlers have to win quotas in their respective weight categories to keep the duo's hopes alive. Even if that happens, they then have to depend on WFI's decision to organise trials to select wrestlers for the Olympics, which at the moment looks unlikely given the short time the federation has in hand. The last qualifying event (World Olympic Games Qualifier) is scheduled in Istanbul, Turkiye from May 9 to 12.