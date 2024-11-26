Wrestler Bajrang Punia banned for four years for refusing to provide urine sample

CHENNAI: The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has banned Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia for four years after the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel found him guilty of violating its Rule 2.3 ("Evading, Refusing or Failing to Submit to Sample Collection...").

The Panel after much deliberation and extended hearing has come to this decision.

According to the ADDP judgement, "In the opinion of this Panel, the defence of the Athlete to no extent whatsoever can satisfy the criteria for a ‘compelling justification’ as outlined in Article 2.3 of the ADR. An Athlete cannot escape liability on account of unanswered inquiries which he had posed to NADA. On the contrary the Athlete is expected to cooperate fully during the testing procedure."

The ban on Bajrang, who was leading a protest against the former beleaguered Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, will begin from the date of notification, 23.04.2024, sent to the athlete.

The case was interesting as the Tokyo Games bronze medallist had argued through his lawyer Vidushpat Singhania that he was provisionally suspended arbitrarily. In fact an urgent hearing was requested and after hearings on 13.05.2024 and 17.05.2024, the provisional suspension was revoked because a formal notice of charge was not issued. The NADA finally issued a notice of charge a month later on 21.06.2024 imposing provisional suspension once again.

Bajrang also argued that the notice of charge issued against the athlete is "erroneous and fundamentally flawed in law". However, the ADDP ruled that the "athlete's actions reflect a blatant disregard for established laws, rules, and regulations, driven by an inflated sense of ego, which contravenes the principles of fair play and sportsmanship. Such conduct, particularly from a prominent figure, undermines the integrity of the sports." The ADDP comprised Vineet Dhanda (chairman), Bikas Medhi (medical member), KM Beenamol (sports member).