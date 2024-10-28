Revolting EC members postpone IOA's November 10 SGM citing "unforseen circumstances"

"A new notice, along with the agenda for the rescheduled General Meeting will be issued in due course. The postponement has been necessitated by unforeseen circumstances, and we will ensure that the revised schedule is communicated at the earliest opportunity," it further stated.

Usha has been at loggerheads with a majority of EC members after she announced the appointment of Raghuram Iyer as IOA CEO on January 5.

The 12 EC members had refused to ratify Iyer's appointment as IOA CEO. They had maintained that Chaubey is still the "acting CEO" of the IOA, a role he was discharging before Usha's appointment of Iyer. Usha, on the other hand, had even asked the IOA administrative staff not to take instructions from Chaubey as she had appointed Iyer as the CEO.

According to a former official, an SGM can be called only for a specific or special purpose and that could be the reason why Chaubey "cancelled" the earlier two notices.

Chaubey's earlier letter calling for the SGM had several agenda items, including a motion of 'no-confidence' against Usha. While calling the SGM, to be held on October 25 and later postponed, Usha had mentioned that the main agenda would be to decide on whether Iyer's appointment as CEO was valid or the EC has the power to reject it. She, however, had also mentioned several other agenda items.

"Many agenda items can be listed and discussed during the AGM but not in an SGM. So, maybe Chaubey may issue another notice in the coming days of an SGM with single point agenda which is about the appointment of Iyer by Usha as CEO," the former official said.

According to Article 8.1 of the IOA Constitution, a SGM may be summoned at any time by the President through the CEO and/or by decision of a simple majority of the Executive Council members, and/or shall be convened on a written requisition signed by presidents and secretaries of not less than 50 per cent member units entitled to vote, within one month from the date of receipt by the CEO of the said requisition.

A notice to hold an SGM shall be issued 15 clear days before the date of the actual meeting.