PM Modi meets Paris Paralympic medallists

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met India's trailblazing Paralympians at his residence on Thursday to congratulate them for their record-smashing haul of 29 medals at the recently concluded Paris Games.

In a 43-second video shared by the sports ministry, the PM can be seen congratulating the medal winners before interacting with them.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) head Devendra Jhajharia were also present during this interaction.

Wheelchair-bound shooter Avani Lekhara, who won a second successive Paralympic gold in the women's 10m air rifle (SH1) event, and visually impaired judoka Kapil Parmar, India's first Paralympic medal-winner in the sport, were among those seen posing with the PM.

Parmar could be seen getting his medal signed by Modi.