History, herstory: Open and women's teams on top of the world

CHENNAI: The promised land is here. The future is now. India may have invented chess but they never played like they owned the board as the rest of the world surged ahead.

Not anymore. These days, India are the game's top dogs. A bunch of teenagers have fulfilled the prophecy way before their time. Now, they have started winning titles. Like they did on Sunday. India's Open and women's teams made history as they claimed double gold for the first time at the Olympiad, one of the biggest honours available in the board game currently.

If Viswanathan Anand winning the first world title was Indian chess's moon landing event, September 22, 2024, will go down as the day when they formally established a colony.

In almost 100 years of the Olympiad, the biggest team competition in the game, both Indian sides were never in contention for the major medal. Over the last two weeks in Budapest, that changed. Both teams used the 64 light and dark coloured squares as a blank canvas to bring to life a crazy dream.

On Sunday, that fever dream was realised.