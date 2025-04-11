Boxing getting muddier as Court fires warning to BFI

CHENNAI: Things are getting more and more complicated for the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) and its election. Days after the World Boxing (WB) formed an interim committee with BFI president in it, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has said that not conducting elections as directed by the court amounts to 'contempt'. The HP HC also said that the BFI election that was stalled on direction of its president's letter to the Returning Officer, RK Gauba, should be conducted at the earliest.
HP HC's single judge, Sandeep Sharma, came down heavily on the BFI as well. "Though it is clear cut contempt of order passed by this Court, but by way of indulgence and on the vehement request of learned Deputy Solicitor General of India, this Court adjourns the matter to 28.04.2025, enabling all respondents to file reply, but this Court hopes and trusts that on or before next date of hearing, respondent No. 4 ensures that election of federation is conducted as per schedule fixed," the order dated April 11 said, adding, "if dates given in the same have expired, observer in consultation with the Returning Officer may fix fresh schedule and ensure that elections are held at the earliest."
The order also said, "Needless to say, till the time orders passed by competent Court law is not set aside, varied or modified by superior court of law, there is no authority, if any, with the respondents to tinker with same."
It needs to be seen what the BFI does next. The tenure of the last elected executive council expired on February 2/3 and the sports ministry, under extreme circumstances, usually gives three months leeway to conduct elections. It needs to be seen when the ministry de-recognises the national boxing federation.
The order also said: "Taking note of aforesaid communication (of BFI president), Returning Officer, ignoring the mandate given by this Court vide order dated 20.03.2025, paused the entire election process till Boxing Federation of India informs him with regard to action taken in the wake of the Court orders."
The BFI president had written to the RO saying: BFI president wrote: "(s)ince these orders have the potential to disrupt the ongoing electoral process/schedule, we are taking steps to approach the superior courts for urgent intervention. Therefore, it is requested that further orders be awaited before the conflicting orders of the high courts are acted upon".
All eyes will also be on the sports ministry as well and what action they would take when the three months extension gets over. As of now, the sport is getting affected as well. The preparation for the Asian Games should have started by now but as things stand, officials are unwilling to relent and find a viable solution.