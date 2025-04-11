Boxing getting muddier as Court fires warning to BFI

CHENNAI: Things are getting more and more complicated for the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) and its election. Days after the World Boxing (WB) formed an interim committee with BFI president in it, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has said that not conducting elections as directed by the court amounts to 'contempt'. The HP HC also said that the BFI election that was stalled on direction of its president's letter to the Returning Officer, RK Gauba, should be conducted at the earliest.

HP HC's single judge, Sandeep Sharma, came down heavily on the BFI as well. "Though it is clear cut contempt of order passed by this Court, but by way of indulgence and on the vehement request of learned Deputy Solicitor General of India, this Court adjourns the matter to 28.04.2025, enabling all respondents to file reply, but this Court hopes and trusts that on or before next date of hearing, respondent No. 4 ensures that election of federation is conducted as per schedule fixed," the order dated April 11 said, adding, "if dates given in the same have expired, observer in consultation with the Returning Officer may fix fresh schedule and ensure that elections are held at the earliest."

The order also said, "Needless to say, till the time orders passed by competent Court law is not set aside, varied or modified by superior court of law, there is no authority, if any, with the respondents to tinker with same."

It needs to be seen what the BFI does next. The tenure of the last elected executive council expired on February 2/3 and the sports ministry, under extreme circumstances, usually gives three months leeway to conduct elections. It needs to be seen when the ministry de-recognises the national boxing federation.