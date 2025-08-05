Chennai Grand Masters aspires to be a sustainable event

Therein lies an opportunity for the meet to become a permanent fixture in the calendar. Srinath Narayanan, the GM who willed the inaugural edition into existence in just three weeks, wants this to become a 'Wijk aan Zee of sorts (for context, Wijk is generally the gold standard for most standalone Classical tournaments).

"Wijk has a very robust history," he tells this daily. "I think it has existed for almost 100 years, survived World Wars, pandemics... we have seen many tournaments come and go. Linares, Dortmund, traditional tournaments which couldn't sustain over the years. But yeah, we certainly hope that this becomes a Tata Steel-like tournament, a Wijk Aan Zee of sorts."

It's related to why they have taken the huge decision of going private (the Tamil Nadu government is still very much supporting the event but they are not sponsoring it). "The Tamil Nadu government has been very supportive and we are very grateful for it," the GM says. But it can definitely not be taken for granted that the government will support something like this long-term or forever. In a way, yeah, private sponsors will help us towards making this more of a long-term fixture. It's not the government is completely out of it, they are already supporting it in various ways. So, it's not like the tournament is dissociated from the government. But we are grateful and we are also happy that the tournament is getting more support than what it received in the last two years."