Tennis was not love at first sight: Teen star Maaya's journey from Coimbatore to Mallorca

If she wasn't watching tennis, father and daughter used to play junior state level non-ranking tournaments. "Those were fun times," she says. "They used to be one-day non-ranking meets. I used to play as many as 5-6 matches any given day."

As she progressed, she left local tournaments in the rearview mirror. More national level events started occupying her calendar and an ever expanding trophy cabinet at home was a clear indicator of her talents. In 2023, she went a step further as she enjoyed an 83% win record on the junior circuit.

Still training in India, the beginning of 2024 was going to be pivotal for several reasons. Having decided to turn pro, this year would mark her first taste of the big time. More importantly, she wanted to start training in Europe. By her own accounts, 'last year wasn't good' but it was still a landmark year as she earned a full scholarship to train in the Rafa Nadal Academy at Mallorca.

"I have been at the Nadal Academy since October 2024," the 16-year-old says. "From May to June, we were looking for a base in Europe as my coach had felt it would be better to go out. I was actually training in Valencia... the invitation from the Nadal Academy was very unexpected. I was happy and they were happy to take me in.

"It's been great, the first few days were a bit overwhelming. I saw Rafa within a week of joining the Academy and that was the week before the Davis Cup where he was retiring. For him to come and watch me play was unexpected. I had a bit of nerves at the start. He was friendly, very approachable and a very down to earth person."

Her first full conversation with the 22-time Major winner happened post her Mumbai WTA 125 run, 'just after I had joined school there'. "He asked me 'how the tournament was and how was school'. He also spoke to my coach."