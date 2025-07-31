From missing Test for IPL to England comeback: Bethell's story

"The fact is that if you are an England selector and coach, it's unfair to Pope. He got a hundred in the last game. But if you look at the long run, it would be interesting to see where Bethell and Pope finish. I feel, along with Harry Brook, he is probably the big one to watch out for."

Pope then scored 71 in the fourth Test at Manchester thus further cementing his place in the playing XI. When it looked Bethell may not get a chance against India, Ben Stokes, England captain, was ruled out of the fifth Test at the Oval opening door for his return to the team. Speaking on Bethell a day before the match, Stokes said he is very confident in the youngster's ability. "I think there was a lot more hype and a lot more pressure on his shoulders in New Zealand when he was given that chance to bat at three and he handled that pretty well. I think being the type of player that he is, where he plays all three formats, probably allows him to be a bit more versatile with where he bats and the order. He batted at three in New Zealand and did very well. He gets a slide in at six. I'm very confident of his ability. He's a quality player," Stokes had said.

As luck would have it, Bethell is back for England in whites and more importantly all geared up to play a key role for the team under captaincy of Pope, the man he has almost overtaken to stake his claim at No 3 position only a few months ago.