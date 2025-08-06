BFI Elections in troubled waters

CHENNAI: The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) elections once again seems to have hit choppy waters. Going by the electoral college list released by the interim committee of the Boxing Federation of India, the entire election process would be in jeopardy if the Delhi High Court intervenes. The reason is same as the last time — throwing former sports minister Anurag Thakur's name along with Delhi boxing association chief Rohit Jain out of the electoral college list. The two are apparently have approached the Delhi High Court.

Thakur's name was sent by Himachal Pradesh boxing unit. This decision was taken by interim committee chairperson Fairuz Mohamed who said that the nomination "in violation of Article 20 (iii) and (vii) of the Constitution of BFI approved by World Boxing." Interestingly, the interim committee got the earlier constitution amended in May and inserted the said clause. Even when the earlier constitution did not have this provision and Thakur's name was removed after the former BFI chief Ajay Singh, who is expected to contest for his third term, had issued a letter days after calling for nomination that barred unelected members from participating in elections. That was challenged and the previous election was shelved.

This time the interim committee that was supposed to run the day to day affairs of boxing in country got the constitution changed and inserted that clause. Whether or not an interim committee is eligible to change constitution when election process has begun is unclear. However, that it needs ratification in the general assembly could be a point Thakur faction would raise.