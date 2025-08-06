BFI Elections in troubled waters

CHENNAI: The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) elections once again seems to have hit choppy waters. Going by the electoral college list released by the interim committee of the Boxing Federation of India, the entire election process would be in jeopardy if the Delhi High Court intervenes. The reason is same as the last time — throwing former sports minister Anurag Thakur's name along with Delhi boxing association chief Rohit Jain out of the electoral college list. The two are apparently have approached the Delhi High Court.
Thakur's name was sent by Himachal Pradesh boxing unit. This decision was taken by interim committee chairperson Fairuz Mohamed who said that the nomination "in violation of Article 20 (iii) and (vii) of the Constitution of BFI approved by World Boxing." Interestingly, the interim committee got the earlier constitution amended in May and inserted the said clause. Even when the earlier constitution did not have this provision and Thakur's name was removed after the former BFI chief Ajay Singh, who is expected to contest for his third term, had issued a letter days after calling for nomination that barred unelected members from participating in elections. That was challenged and the previous election was shelved.
This time the interim committee that was supposed to run the day to day affairs of boxing in country got the constitution changed and inserted that clause. Whether or not an interim committee is eligible to change constitution when election process has begun is unclear. However, that it needs ratification in the general assembly could be a point Thakur faction would raise.
The nominee this time, according to the new constitution approved by World Boxing, "shall be an elected member of the State/UT member association during the election AGM duly notified to BFI and in presence of BFI observer." Interestingly, the IOA has formed a committee to look into BFI elections and the panel had reported that the interim committee be dissolved and independent body should conduct the elections.
Not just that. There are at least two state units that have been included in the new electoral rolls this time. Tripura that did not have any representation last time has two names. Andaman and Nicobar islands and Ladakh also have names. Some of the names too are different like in Daman and Diu. The number of voters have risen to 66 this time after two names were omitted. Last time the number of nominees were 60 after four names were dropped due to violation of BFI rules. The WB had already told the BFI that they must conduct their elections before August 31.
Himachal boxing unit has called elimination foul and has said they have approached Delhi High Court. Its chief Rajesh Bhandari claimed that the amendment of the constitution violated norms because it was done by an interim committee. He also said that WB's rules cannot be above the law of the land.