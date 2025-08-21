Ajay Singh re-elected as BFI president

CHENNAI: After several legal issues and power tussle within the federation, the long-awaited Boxing Federations of India (BFI) elections was finally conducted in Gurugram on Thursday. Incumbent Ajay Singh's reign will continue for a third consecutive term after a comprehensive victory over Jas Lal Pradhan, who was rivalling Singh for the president's post on the day.

Singh, who is also the managing director of SpiceJet Airlines, garnered as many as 40 votes while Jas Lal fetched 26 votes. Pamod Kumar of Uttar Pradesh is set to take over the post of secretary general. Tamil Nadu's Pon Baskaran was elected as treasurer.

Returning Officer Rajesh Tandon and BFI Interim Committee head Fairuz Mohammed of Singapore, representing World Boxing (WB) as its observer, were among those who present during the elections, that had face several hurdles in the past six months or so. However, WB president Boris van der Vorst and WB secretary general Mike McAtee, who were originally set to be the observers, did not attend the elections. Moreover, it is learnt that there were no observers from the sports ministry and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to oversee the polls.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said, "This victory is a reaffirmation of the trust and faith my colleagues from across the country have placed in me. It is not just a mandate, but a recognition of the relentless work we have done together to take Indian boxing forward. I would like to thank Mr. Fairuz Mohamed, Chairperson, BFI Interim Committee and Observer, World Boxing, for conducting a free and fair election. I also extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the newly-elected office bearers. With the World Championship and World Cup ahead, our singular focus will be on enabling our boxers to deliver their best, bring home medals, and make India proud."

Despite the day's outcome, the results remain subject to the final ruling of an ongoing case in the Delhi High Court, where several state units have challenged the constitutional amendments introduced by the Interim Committee that had been looking after the BFI's daily affairs. That was done without the approval of the general body.

With the elections out of the way, the focus will hopefully shift on the boxers, who are currently gearing up for the all-important World Championships in Liverpool. Olympians Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain are some of the big names who'll be vying for medals during the said championships, which is scheduled to be held early next month.