BFI elections: RO rejects Bhandari's nomination for top post

CHENNAI: THINGS are heating up ahead of the all-important Boxing Federation of India (BFI) elections which is scheduled to be held soon. Just days before the upcoming elections, Rajesh Bhandari, one of the officials aspiring to contest for the president's post, is facing a roadblock for violation of Sports Code. Justice (Retd) Rajesh Tandon, the Returning Officer of the election, in a letter on Thursday, has stated that Bhandari, who filed his nomination just a few days ago, is not valid to contest for the president's post.
The objection to the candidature of Bhandari was raised by Narendra Kumar Nirwan, who's running for the post of the vice president, according to the RO.
"He (Nirwan) has objected that Mr. Bhandari has filed three nomination papers while the Model Election Guidelines of the Sports Code clearly stipulates that each candidate shall be entitled to be nominated by not more than 2 (two) nomination papers," the letter, in possession with The New Indian Express.
Bhandari had 'contended that it was not notified that the elections shall be in terms of the Sports Code and therefore, the provisions of the Model Election Guidelines are not applicable and thus, the nomination papers of Mr. Bhandari are valid'.
According to the letter, Bhandari had submitted three nomination papers — for the post of secretary general, vice president and president.
"Upon scrutiny, it is found that the submission of the third nomination paper exceeds the limit prescribed under Article 6 (3) of the aforesaid Guidelines," the letter stated.
"Further, the election notice issued by the Interim Committee clearly stipulates that the election shall be held in accordance with the constitution of BFI approved by World Boxing. Perusal of the Constitution shows that Article 31 (6) categorically states that "Election procedure shall be in accordance with the Model Elections Guidelines of the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011."
"And whereas, the email record maintained by the Returning Officer clearly shows that the nomination for the post of President was the last in point of time to be received from Mr. Bhandari. Therefore, the nomination for the post of President by Mr. Bhandari is not valid and I rejected the same."
The letter also stated that Bhandari is eligible to contest for the post of secretary general and the vice president's post.
In the same letter, the RO stated that objections, raised by Bhandari, against the candidature of Ajay Singh, the other person in the running for the top post, has been rejected.