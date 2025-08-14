BFI elections: RO rejects Bhandari's nomination for top post

CHENNAI: THINGS are heating up ahead of the all-important Boxing Federation of India (BFI) elections which is scheduled to be held soon. Just days before the upcoming elections, Rajesh Bhandari, one of the officials aspiring to contest for the president's post, is facing a roadblock for violation of Sports Code. Justice (Retd) Rajesh Tandon, the Returning Officer of the election, in a letter on Thursday, has stated that Bhandari, who filed his nomination just a few days ago, is not valid to contest for the president's post.

The objection to the candidature of Bhandari was raised by Narendra Kumar Nirwan, who's running for the post of the vice president, according to the RO.

"He (Nirwan) has objected that Mr. Bhandari has filed three nomination papers while the Model Election Guidelines of the Sports Code clearly stipulates that each candidate shall be entitled to be nominated by not more than 2 (two) nomination papers," the letter, in possession with The New Indian Express.