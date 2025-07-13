IOA forms committee again, this time to ascertain roadmaps for early BFI elections

CHENNAI: IN a new twist to Indian boxing saga, the Indian Olympic Association formed a three-member committee to examine the delay in the election of the Boxing Federation of India. According to a letter signed by IOA president PT Usha, the committee was formed after the sports ministry sent a letter asking them to find ways to resolve the impasse after the tenure of BFI elected body got over on February 2.

The three members committee will be headed by IOA’s treasurer Sahdev Yadav, with executive committee member Bhupinder Singh Bajwa and lawyer Payal Kakra as the other two. What seems interesting is that Yadav and Bajwa had earlier objected to IOA president Usha forming an ad hoc committee when BFI tenure was over in February.

This comes just a few days after World Boxing had sent a letter to the Interim Committee that is running the day to day affairs of the sport to hold elections by August 31. Usha in the letter said that the committee would ascertain the reasons for the delay in elections and the current legal and administrative status of the BFI. The panel also would assess the implications of the delay on the governance and functioning of boxing in India. The sports ministry in a letter dated July 5 had requested the IOA to provide a way forward in consultation with World Boxing to ensure elections are held at the earliest.