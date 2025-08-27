90m good but not perfect, says Chopra

CHENNAI: Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra on Wednesday admitted that he is still not satisfied with his technique and even the 90m-plus effort in Doha Diamond League in May was not a "perfect" one in that aspect. This year, Chopra broke the 90 metre barrier, in the Doha Diamond League in May. He threw 90.23m while finishing second in his season-opening DL meet for javelin But, the 27-year-old Indian star javelin thrower said he is still in the learning curve as far as his technique is concerned, though he is improving by picking the brain of his coach, the legendary Jan Zelezny. "I feel I am really fast in run-up, but I don't think I am using the speed (to send javelin farther) right now. In Doha, the 90m throw was really good, but technically I don't want to say that was perfect," Chopra said while addressing the media ahead of the Diamond League Finals in Zurich on Thursday. "If my left leg is straight and if I use perfect block, that will be really good throw and then I will be satisfied with my speed," he added, with discus throw star Valarie Allman of USA also present.

This would be Neeraj Chopra’s one major meet before heading to the World Championships in Tokyo next month -- the Zurich Diamond League final on Thursday. Though Neeraj had started the season with that elusive 90m throw at the season opening Doha DL in May, he has not been touching that mark too often.

The line-up for the final seems strong and Neeraj would be defending his worlds crown against former champion Anderson Peters of Grenada and Germany's Julian Weber. At Doha, though Neeraj crossed 90m, Weber out-threw him in his last throw. Kenya's Julius Yego (2015 world champion), Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago are the other two in the seven-player final.